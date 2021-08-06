Russian wrestler Sidakov wins Olympic gold in men’s freestyle 74 kg final

TOKYO, August 6. /TASS/. Team ROC’s wrestler Zaurbek Sidakov defeated Belarusian Magomedkhabib Kadimagomedov 7-0 in the men’s freestyle 74 kg final at the Tokyo Olympics.

US athlete Kyle Dake and Uzbekistan’s Bekzod Abdurakhmonov won bronze.

The 25-year-old Russian athlete is a two-time world champion. Sidakov secured the 17th gold medal for Team ROC at the Olympics. Russia’s athletes have overtaken Australia in the total medal count, advancing to fifth place. Team ROC also has 23 silver and 22 bronze medals.

China is in the top place with 34 gold, 24 silver and 17 bronze medals, followed by the US (30-35-29). Japan is in third place (22-10-15), the UK comes in fourth (18-18-19) and Australia is ranked sixth (17-6-20).

The Tokyo Olympics will run until August 8.