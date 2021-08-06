Team ROC’s cyclists win bronze in madison event at Olympics

IZU/Japan/, August 6. /TASS/. Team ROC’s cyclists Gulnaz Khatuntseva and Maria Novolodskaya have won bronze medals in madison event at the Tokyo Olympics.

The competition is held at the Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka Prefecture.

The UK’s Katie Archibald and Laura Kenny secured gold, while Danish cyclists Amalie Dideriksen and Julie Leth garnered silver.

Novolodskaya, 22, is a silver and bronze medalist at the 2020 European Championships. Khatuntseva, 27, secured three silver and bronze medals at the European Championships.

Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) has moved to the sixth place from the fifth in the total medal count at the Tokyo Olympics, winning 16 gold, 23 silver and 22 bronze medals.

The Olympic Games will run until August 8.