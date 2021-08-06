Russian player hails all-ROC mixed tennis doubles final at Tokyo Olympics as great success

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The all-Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) final in the mixed tennis doubles event at the Tokyo Games was a great success, Olympic silver medalist Elena Vesnina said at a TASS-hosted press conference.

Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev lost to another Russian pairing, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Andrey Rublev, in the mixed doubles gold medal match at the Tokyo Olympics. Russian player Karen Khachanov won the men's singles silver medal at the Games.

"It is a great success for Russian tennis," Vesnina pointed out. "I would also like to highlight Khachanov’s silver medal, it has been a long time since any of our players did this great after Kafelnikov. We are very proud of him, he did a stunning job," she added.

Russian players top the medal count in tennis events at the Tokyo Olympics with one gold and two silvers. They are followed by Croatia, the Czech Republic, Switzerland (one gold and one silver) and Germany (one gold).