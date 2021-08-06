Belarusian coaches may appeal IOC’s decision to revoke accreditation — NOC

MINSK, August 6. /TASS/. Belarusian coaches Yuri Moisevich and Artur Shumak may appeal the International Olympic Committee’s decision to revoke their accreditation for the Tokyo Olympics, Belarus’ National Olympic Committee (NOC) said in a statement on Friday.

"The coaches will soon return to Minsk. At the same time, they reserve the right to appeal this decision," the statement reads.

The NOC pointed out that Belarus was open "to dialogue and maintains close cooperation with the IOC to establish all the circumstances of the decision." "Belarus’ NOC has been and will continue to fully protect the interests of all Belarusian athletes and coaches from any kind of discrimination," the statement added.

The IOC said earlier that Belarusian coaches Yuri Moisevich and Artur Shumak had been stripped of their accreditation and removed from the Olympic Village for attempting to make track and field athlete Kristina Timanovskaya return home.

On August 1, Belarus’ Olympic Committee announced that the national track and field team coaches had decided to send Timanovskaya back home due to her psychological condition, after she was put forward to take part in the 100m and 200m race events. Two Belarusian female runners were suspended from the 4x400 relay for failing to undergo the requisite number of doping tests and the coaches moved to engage Timanovskaya, who lashed out at the decision on social media, asking for help from the International Olympic Committee. According to her, she faced pressure and attempts to force her to leave Japan. Timanovskaya later left Tokyo for Warsaw via Vienna.