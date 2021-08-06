Timanovskaya’s case not over with loss of accreditation by Belarusian coaches — IOC chief

TOKYO, August 6. /TASS/. The loss of accreditation of Belarusian national team coaches Artur Shimak and Yury Moisevich does not mean the case of track and field athlete Kristina Timanovskaya is closed, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach said at a press conference.

"This is in the hands of the disciplinary commission but the procedure continues. With this cancellation of these two accreditations the disciplinary procedure is not over," he said.

On August 1, the Belarusian Olympic Committee announced that the national athletics coaching staff decided to send Timanovskaya home over her emotional and mental state. It was initially planned that she would take part in the 100m and 200m races. The coaching staff decided to nominate her to run in the 4x400m relay after two Belarusian runners were disqualified from participating in the event for not supplying enough doping samples. The athlete took to social media to criticize this decision.

"First of all, the IOC is not in the position to change the political system in a country and this is also not our mission and it’s not our aim. And this is true for this case and in many other issues. Our responsibility and our aim is to protect the athletes as much and as far as we can and then to sanction those or to keep those out of the Games who are infringing on our values. The IOC has taken already, a couple of months ago, the decision that we made it very clear that we would not grant any accreditation to Mr. Lukashenko, that we would not recognize the election of his son as a NOC president," the IOC chief stressed.

Earlier, the IOC executive board introduced sanctions against the leadership of the Belarusian NOC (National Olympic Committee), including Viktor Lukashenko who previously served as the NOC’s first vice-president. This happened because the NOC leadership "did not do enough to protect their athletes from political oppression" which contradicts the Olympic Charter. Last year, after the presidential elections in Belarus, about 1,000 athletes signed a letter against the violence by law enforcement officers. On February 26, Viktor Lukashenko was elected president of the Belarusian NOC after which the IOC announced the extension of sanctions against the Belarusian NOC having not recognized him as the NOC president.

The IOC chief reiterated that the procedure with regards to the situation with Timanovskaya is underway. "We are very happy that she is safe in Poland," he added.