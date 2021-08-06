Russian athletes to compete for top three in Olympic medal count, ROC chief says

TOKYO, August 6. /TASS/. Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) will compete to make it to the top three in the Tokyo Olympics medal count, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, head of the ROC, told TASS.

Team ROC is currently 5th in the overall medal count. Russian athletes boast 16 gold, 22 silver and 21 bronze medals. Chinese athletes are in first place (34-24-16), followed by the Americans (30-35-27) and the Japanese (22-10-15).

"There are still a number of important events ahead, our athletes made it to the finals there. I am not able to categorically forecast. We are already in the top three by the total number of awards. Yet we will still try to fight for the gold medals," the ROC chief said.

The Olympic Games will conclude on August 8.