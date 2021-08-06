Russian boxer Magomedalieva wins Olympic bronze

TOKYO, August 6. /TASS/. Russian boxer Zenfira Magomedalieva was defeated by China’s Li Qian in the semifinal under-75-kg event at the Tokyo Olympics and won the bronze medal.

The bout ended with a victory of the Chinese athlete by the unanimous decision of referees. On August 8, she will hold a bout against Lauren Price from the UK. The Russian athlete got the bronze since there are no third-place bouts at the Olympics.

The 33-year-old Magomedalieva is two-time world champion in the under-81-kg and over-81-kg category. She also won two European championships in the over-81-kg category.

Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) is currently 5th in the overall medal count. Russian athletes boast 16 gold, 22 silver and 21 bronze medals. Chinese athletes are in first place (34-24-16), followed by the Americans (30-35-27) and the Japanese (22-10-15).

The Olympic Games will conclude on August 8.