Russian wrestler Sadulaev into SFs of Tokyo Olympic freestyle 97 kg tournament

TOKYO, August 6. /TASS/. Russian freestyle wrestler Abdulrashid Sadulaev has defeated Georgia’s Elizbar Odikadze 10-0 in the quarterfinal of the men’s freestyle 97 kg event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Sadulaev is seed No. 1 of the tournament, his opponent for a chance to contest the gold medal will be Cuba’s Reineris Salas.

Sadulaev, 25, is the 2016 86 kg Olympic champion and a four-time world champion (2014, 2015, 2018, 2019). He also has four gold medals at European championships.

The Tokyo Olympics will wrap up on August 8.