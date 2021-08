TOKYO, August 6. /TASS/. Russian freestyle wrestler Gadzhimurad Rashidov has beaten Armenia’s Vazgen Tevanyan 6-0 in the 1/8 final of the men’s freestyle 65 kg event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Rashidov’s opponent for the semifinal ticket will be determined later.

Rashidov, 25, is a world and two-time European champion.

The Tokyo Olympics will wrap up on August 8.