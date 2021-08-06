Two Belarus representatives to Tokyo Olympics lose accreditation over Timanovskaya case

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Belarusian national team coaches Artur Shimak and Yury Moisevich were evicted from the Olympic village in Tokyo and had their Olympic accreditations withdrawn for attempting to force track and field athlete Kristina Timanovskaya to return home, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced via Twitter.

"In the interest of the wellbeing of the athletes of the NOC of Belarus who are still in Tokyo and as a provisional measure, the IOC cancelled and removed last night the accreditations of the two coaches, Mr A. Shimak and Mr Y. Maisevich. The two coaches were requested to leave the Olympic Village immediately and have done so. They will be offered an opportunity to be heard," the IOC tweeted.

The Belarusian Olympic Committee announced on August 1 that the national athletics coaching staff decided to send Timanovskaya home over her emotional and mental state. It was initially planned that she would take part in the 100m and 200m races. The coaching staff decided to nominate Timanovskaya to run in the 4x400m relay after two Belarusian runners were disqualified from participating in the event for not providing enough doping samples. Timanovskaya took to social media to criticize this decision. The athlete then said she was pressured to leave Tokyo against her will and added that she would now seek asylum in Europe.

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz announced on Monday that the athlete had received a Polish humanitarian visa, adding that Poland would do everything possible to help her to continue the sporting career.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki earlier tweeted that Timanovskaya "can count on Poland’s support and solidarity." The Belarusian athlete told Associated Press that she hopes to continue competing but her priorities now lie with ensuring her own safety.