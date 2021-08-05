Team ROC wins five medals on Day 13 of Tokyo Olympics; holds 5th place in medals standings

TOKYO, August 5. /TASS/. The Russian national team of athletes finished in the 5th place of the overall medals standings after Day 13 of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in the Japanese capital of Tokyo.

The team of athletes from Russia won two gold, one silver and two bronze medals on Thursday at the ongoing 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The gold medals for Team ROC were brought today by Albert Batyrgaziyev in men’s boxing under-57kg weight category competition and by Zaur Uguyev in men’s wrestling freestyle under-57kg weight category.

The silver was coined by track and field athlete Anzhelika Sidorova in women’s pole vault. She clinched the silver medal with the result of 4.85 meters.

Today’s two bronze medals for Team ROC were brought by Gleb Bakshi in men’s boxing under-75kg weight category and Artur Naifonov in men’s freestyle wrestling under-86kg weight category.

Team ROC is currently 5th in the overall medals count following China in the top place (34 gold, 24 silver and 16 bronze medals); the United States in the 2nd place (29-35-27); Japan in the 3rd place (22-10-14) and Australia in the 4th place (17-5-19).

A total of 23 sets of medals will be at the stake on Day 14 (August 6) of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

Russia at Tokyo-2020

On July 6, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) published an approved list of 335 athletes, who were selected to represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games. The Olympic delegation of Russian athletes in Tokyo includes 185 female and 150 male athletes.

Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.