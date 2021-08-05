Team ROC to fight for 2020 Olympic bronze against Hungary in women’s water polo event

TOKYO, August 5. /TASS/. Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) women’s national water polo squad will clash on Saturday against the team of Hungary for the bronze medals of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan.

Russian water polo female athletes lost on Thursday in their semifinal match of the Olympics in Tokyo to Team USA with the score of 11-15. Later in the day, the team of Hungary suffered 6-8 defeat to Spain in the other semifinal match.

Matches for the bronze (Team ROC-Hungary) as well as for the gold (USA-Spain) of the 2020 Olympics in women’s water polo will take place on August 7.

The Russian national women’s water polo team is a two-time Olympic bronze medalist (2000 and 2016), the five-time winner of the world championships’ bronze medals (2003, 2007, 2009, 2011 and 2017) and a three-time winner of the European championships.

As of today, the Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo - participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports - boasts 16 gold, 22 silver and 20 bronze medals. Team ROC is currently 5th in the overall medal count.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

Russia at Tokyo-2020

On July 6, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) published an approved list of 335 athletes, who were selected to represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games. The Olympic delegation of Russian athletes in Tokyo includes 185 female and 150 male athletes.

Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.