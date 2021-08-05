Russian race walker Mizinov disqualified in 2020 Olympics men’s 20km event

TOKYO, August 5. /TASS/. Russian track and field athlete Vasily Mizinov has been disqualified during the men’s 20-kilometer race walk event at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo for violating regulations of the competition.

During the race, Mizinov received three warnings from judges for violating the technique of the race walk and served a two-minute penalty in a designated area. Following the fourth warning, Mizinov was disqualified from the race.

Mizinov, 23, is the 2019 World Championship’s silver medal winner and the bronze medal winner of the 2018 European Championship.

The 2020 Olympics men’s race walk 20km competition was won by Italy’s Massimo Stano (1 hour 21.05 seconds). The silver and bronze went to Japanese race walkers Koki Ikeda and Toshikazu Yamanishi respectively.

As of today, the Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo, participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports, boasts 15 gold, 21 silver and 19 bronze medals. Team ROC is currently 5th in the overall medal count.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

Russia at Tokyo-2020

On July 6, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) published an approved list of 335 athletes, who were selected to represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games. The Olympic delegation of Russian athletes in Tokyo includes 185 female and 150 male athletes.

Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.