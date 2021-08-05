Team ROC ranks fifth in Olympic medal count

TOKYO, August 5. /TASS/. Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) has advanced to fifth place in the total medal count at the Tokyo Olympics.

On Thursday, Russian boxer Albert Batyrgaziev defeated Duke Ragan of the United States 3-2 in the final fight of the under-57-kg event at the Tokyo Games winning the 15th gold medal for the team, placing it ahead of the UK team in the medal count.

Chinese athletes are in first place (32 gold, 23 silver and 16 bronze medals), followed by the Americans (27-34-24) and the Japanese (21-7-13), while Australia occupies fourth place (17-4-17), Team ROC is fifth (15-21-19), while the UK is in sixth place (15-18-16).

The Olympic Games will conclude on August 8.