Russian boxer Batyrgaziyev wins Olympic gold in 57 kg event

TOKYO, August 5. /TASS/. Russian boxer Albert Batyrgaziev has won the Olympic gold, defeating Duke Ragan of the United States 3-2 in the final fight of the under-57-kg event at the Tokyo Games.

This is the first Tokyo gold for the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team in boxing.

Team ROC now ranks fifth in the Olympic medal tally with 15 golds, 21 silvers and 19 bronze medals. China tops the medal count with 32 golds, 23 silvers and 16 bronzes, followed by the United States (27 golds, 34 silvers, 24 bronzes), Japan (21 golds, seven silvers, 13 bronzes) and Australia (17 golds, four silvers, 17 bronzes).