TOKYO, August 5. /TASS/. Team ROC’s Zaurbek Sidakov on Thursday defeated Bekzod Abdurakhmonov of Uzbekistan in the men’s freestyle wrestling 74kg quarter finals bout and made it to the Tokyo Olympics semifinals.

The semifinal bout will take place later in the day.

Sidakov, 25, is a two-time world champion and a three-time champion of Russia.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8.