No new coronavirus cases confirmed among Team ROC at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, August 5. /TASS/. No coronavirus cases were confirmed among the member of Team ROC at the Tokyo Olympic Games during the past day, head of Russia’s delegation Andrei Konokotin told TASS on Thursday.

The first coronavirus case in Team ROC was reported on Wednesday, when karate fighter Anna Chernysheva, 19, was placed in two-week quarantine.

"There were no positive results," Konokotin said.

Over the past day, at least 31 coronavirus cases were confirmed among people linked to the Olympic Games and the overall number of such cases reached 353.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are held this year between July 23 and August 8. The Olympic Games in Tokyo were initially scheduled to be held from July 24 to August 9, 2020 but were postponed for one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.