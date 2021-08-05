IOC working on list of witnesses on case of Belarus’ Timanovskaya

TOKYO, August 5. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has initiated disciplinary proceedings and is working on a list of witnesses on the case of Belarusian track and field athlete Kristina Timanovskaya, IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said on Thursday.

The Belarusian Olympic Committee announced on August 1 that the national athletics coaching staff decided to send Timanovskaya home over her emotional and mental state. It was initially planned that she would take part in the 100m and 200m races. The coaching staff decided to nominate Timanovskaya to run in the 4x400m relay after two Belarusian runners were disqualified from participating in the event for not supplying enough doping samples. Timanovskaya took to social media to criticize this decision.

According to Adams, disciplinary proceedings were set up on Monday. "They are now setting up the interviews and determining who needs to be heard. So, the process is on going," he said.

Belarus’ opposition Sports Solidarity Fund said that Timanovskaya was allegedly forced to leave Tokyo because of her criticism of the national track and field athletics coaches.

She told Euroradio that she wanted to seek asylum in Europe, and she asked for help from the International Olympic Committee via social networks. She claimed she had been pressured to leave Japan without her consent.

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said on Monday that Timanovskaya had been granted a Polish humanitarian visa. He promised that his country would do its best to help her continue her sports career. On Wednesday, shortly before taking a plane to Warsaw from Tokyo, Timanovskaya checked in for an Austrian Airlines flight to Vienna.

The Belarusian athlete told Associated Press that she hoped to continue her sports career but he priority at the moment was to ensure personal security.