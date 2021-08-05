Lasitskene of Russia qualifies for women’s high jump Olympic finals

TOKYO, August 5. /TASS/. Maria Lasitskene, a high jumper from Russia, has qualified for the women’s high jump finals at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

She cleared 1.95 meters on the third try. Fourteen athletes will compete for the Olympic title in the finals on August 7.

Lasitskene, 28, is a three-time world champion (2015, 2017, and 2019), and a European champion (2018). She is also a gold medalist of the World Athletics Indoor Championships (2014, 2018), the European Athletics Indoor Championships (2015, 2019), and the World Military Games (2015, 2019).