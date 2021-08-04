Team ROC through to 2020 Tokyo Olympic semifinals in men’s beach volleyball competition

TOKYO, August 4. /TASS/. Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) players Vyacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovsky advanced on Wednesday to the semifinals stage of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in men’s beach volleyball competition.

The duo of Russian beach volleyball players defeated in the quarterfinals on Wednesday the pair of German players, Julius Thole and Clemens Wickler, with the final score of 21-16; 21-19.

Krasilnikov and Stoyanovsky are now set for August 5 semifinal against Qatar’s Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan, who enjoyed the win of 21-17; 23-21 over Italy’s Paolo Nicolai and Daniele Lupo in the other quarterfinals match on Wednesday.

The other semifinals match in men’s beach volleyball on August 5 will see the clash for the spot in the final between Anders Berntsen Mol/Christian Sandlie Sorum of Norway and Martins Plavins/Edgars Tocs of Latvia.

As of today, the Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo - participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports - boasts 14 gold, 21 silver and 18 bronze medals. Team ROC is currently 6th in the overall medal count.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

Russia at Tokyo-2020

On July 6, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) published an approved list of 335 athletes, who were selected to represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games. The Olympic delegation of Russian athletes in Tokyo includes 185 female and 150 male athletes.

Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.