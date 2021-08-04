Putin congratulates Russian synchronized swimmers on Olympic gold

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Russian athletes Svetlana Romashina and Svetlana Kolesnichenko on winning the Olympic gold in Tokyo in the artistic swimming duet free routine. The telegram was published on the Kremlin website on Wednesday.

"We believed in you, we were expecting your beautiful convincing victory. And you delivered, performing brilliantly, as always, winning over the audience with [your] skill, gracefulness and charm. And, of course, once again confirmed the absolute leadership of the domestic school of synchronized swimming," the statement said.

The Russian synchronized swimmers have won the Olympic duet free routine for the 6th straight time. Judges awarded the Russian pair of Kolesnichenko and Romashina 195.9079 points for their performance. The silver went to the pair of Chinese athletes Xuechen Huang and Wenyan Sun (192.4499 points), while the bronze was awarded to the duo of Ukrainian synchronized swimmers Marta Fedina and Anastasia Savchuk (189.4620 points).