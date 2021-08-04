Belarusian athlete Timanovskaya arrives in Vienna from Tokyo

VIENNA, August 4. /TASS/. Belarusian track and field athlete Kristina Timanovskaya has arrived in Vienna on an Austrian Airlines flight from Tokyo. She is now expected to head to Poland’s capital of Warsaw, Austria’s OE24 TV channel reported on Wednesday.

On August 1, Belarus’ Olympic Committee announced that the national track and field team coaches had decided to send Timanovskaya back home due to her psychological condition, after she was put forward to take part in the 100m and 200m race events. Two Belarusian female runners were suspended from the 4x400 relay for failing to undergo the requisite number of doping tests and the coaches moved to engage Timanovskaya, who lashed out at the decision on her social media. The sprinter said later that she had no plans to return to Belarus.

Belarus’ opposition Sports Solidarity Foundation said that Timanovskaya had faced attempts to force her to leave Tokyo because of her criticism of the national track and field team’s coaches. The athlete told Euroradio that she intended to seek asylum in Europe. She also asked the International Olympic Committee for help via social media.

Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said on Monday that Timanovskaya had been granted a Polish humanitarian visa. On Wednesday, the athlete, who was expected to fly to Warsaw, took an Austrian Airlines flight to Vienna instead.