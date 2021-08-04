All Russian athletes, except for karateka Chernysheva, test negative for COVID-19 — ROC

TOKYO, August 4. /TASS/. All Russian athletes at the Tokyo Olympic Games, except for karateka Anna Chernysheva, have tested negative for coronavirus, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has said in a statement.

According to previous reports, the 19-year-old athlete tested positive for COVID-19. Later on, Team ROC’s physician Andrei Zholinsky told TASS that all athletes who flew aboard the same plane with Chernysheva had tested negative for coronavirus.

"Team ROC’s headquarters was informed that the result of Anna Chernysheva’s PCR coronavirus test carried at upon arrival at the Tokyo airport was positive. In accordance with the established protocol, the athlete will be in a special hotel under doctors’ supervision for ten days. She is feeling fine, there are no symptoms of the disease. We wish Anna a speedy recovery and express our sincere regret that her Olympic dream did not come true this time. All other results of our athletes’ daily tests are negative," the Russian Olympic Committee said.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.