EU supports Poland’s decision to receive Belarusian athlete Timanovskaya — official

BRUSSELS, August 2. /TASS/. The European Union welcomes Poland’s decision to receive Belarusian athlete Kristina Timanovskaya, a European External Action Service (EEAS) official told TASS on Monday.

"The European Union is solidary with athlete Kristina Timanovkaya and supports the acions of European nations, including Poland, which are ready to help her," he said.

According to the official, the European Union considers "the attempt to repatriate the Belarusian athlete as yet another evidence of cruel repressions" in Belarus.

The Belarusian Olympic Committee announced on Sunday that the national athletics coaching staff decided to send Timanovskaya home over her emotional and mental state. It was initially planned that she would take part in the 100m and 200m races. The coaching staff decided to nominate Timanovskaya to run in the 4x400m relay after two Belarusian runners were disqualified from participating in the event for not supplying enough doping samples. Timanovskaya took to social media to criticize this decision.

Belarus’ opposition Sports Solidarity Fund said that Timanovskaya was allegedly forced to leave Tokyo because of her criticism of the national track and field athletics coaches.

She told Euroradio that she wanted to seek asylum in Europe, and she asked for help from the International Olympic Committee via social networks. She claimed she was subject to pressure to leave Japan without her consent. She spent the night at the airport’s hotel. Several European nations have offered her asylum. She is currently staying at the Polish embassy in Tokyo and have been granted a Polish humanitarian visa.