Team ROC wins 6 medals on Day 10 of Tokyo Olympics; holds 5th place in medals standings

TOKYO, August 2. /TASS/. The Russian national team of athletes finished in the 5th place of the overall medals standings after Day 10 of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in the Japanese capital of Tokyo.

The team of athletes from Russia won two silver and four bronze medals on Monday at the ongoing 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The silver medals were brought to Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) by shooter Sergei Kamensky in men’s 50-meter rifle three position event and by Denis Ablyazin in men’s artistic gymnastics vault competition.

The bronze for Team ROC was coined on Monday by artistic gymnastics athlete Angelina Melnikova in women’s floor exercise competition; track cycling racers Anastasia Voinova and Daria Shmelyova in women’s team sprint competition; wrestler Sergei Semyonov in the men’s Greco-Roman under-130 kilograms weight category competition; and wrestler Sergei Yemelin in men’s Greco-Roman under-60 kilograms event.

Twenty four sets of medals will be at the stake on Day 11 (August 3) of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

As of today, the Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo — participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports — boasts 12 gold, 21 silver, and 17 bronze medals. Team ROC is currently 5th in the overall medals count.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

Russia at Tokyo-2020

On July 6, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) published an approved list of 335 athletes, who were selected to represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games. The Olympic delegation of Russian athletes in Tokyo includes 185 female and 150 male athletes.

Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.