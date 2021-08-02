Belarusian athlete Timanovskaya to arrive in Warsaw within days — senior Polish diplomat

WARSAW, August 2./TASS/. Belarusian track and field athlete Kristina Timanovskaya will arrive in Warsaw within the next few days after a Polish humanitarian visa was issued to her at the Polish Embassy in Tokyo, Polish Press Agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Szymon Szynkowski as saying on Monday.

According to the deputy foreign minister, the Belarusian athlete decided to apply for a humanitarian visa after consultations with Polish diplomats. "This visa has already been granted to her today. Owing to this visa, she will be able to fly to Warsaw within the coming days," Szymon Szynkowski said.

He also said that Timanovskaya was under the care of Polish diplomatic and consular services. She was also received by the Polish ambassador to Japan. The Belarusian athlete "is currently safe and secure," the senior diplomat added.

The Belarusian Olympic Committee announced on Sunday that the national athletics coaching staff decided to send Timanovskaya home over her emotional and mental state. It was initially planned that she would take part in the 100m and 200m races. The coaching staff decided to nominate Timanovskaya to run in the 4x400m relay after two Belarusian runners were disqualified from participating in the event for not supplying enough doping samples. Timanovskaya took to social media to criticize this decision.

Belarus’ opposition Sports Solidarity Fund said that Timanovskaya was allegedly forced to leave Tokyo because of her criticism of the national track and field athletics coaches.

She told Euroradio that she wanted to seek asylum in Europe, and she asked for help from the International Olympic Committee via social networks. She claimed she was subject to pressure to leave Japan without her consent.