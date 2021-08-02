Belarusian athlete Kristina Timanovskaya granted Polish visa — Polish ministry

WARSAW, August 2. /TASS/. Belarusian track and field athlete Kristina Timanovskaya has been granted a Polish humanitarian visa, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said via Twitter.

The deputy minister noted that Timanovskaya had been in contact with Polish diplomats, adding, "She has received a humanitarian Visa."

The Belarusian Olympic Committee announced on Sunday that the national athletics coaching staff decided to send Timanovskaya home over her emotional and mental state. It was initially planned that she would take part in 100m and 200m races. The coaching staff decided to nominate Timanovskaya to run in the 4x400m relay after two Belarusian runners were disqualified from participating in the event as there were not enough doping samples. Timanovskaya took to social media to criticize this decision.

Earlier, representatives of the opposition Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation claimed that Timanovskaya was being forcefully removed from Tokyo over her criticism of the Belarusian athletics coaches. Timanovskaya told Euroradio that she would seek asylum in Europe. Besides, she called on the International Olympic Committee to intervene in the situation and provide help. According to Timanovskaya, she was subjected to pressure and was being removed from Japan without her consent.