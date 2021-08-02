Team ROC takes 2020 Olympic bronze in women’s cycling track team sprint event

TOKYO, August 2. /TASS/. Russian track cycling racers Anastasia Voinova and Daria Shmelyova won bronze on Monday at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in women’s team sprint competition.

In the race for the bronze, the duo of Russian cyclists clocked the distance in 32.252 seconds, while their opponents from the Netherlands, Laurine van Riessen and Shanne Braspennincx, showed the result of 32.504 seconds.

The gold went to China’s Shanju Bao and Tianshi Zhong, who clocked the track in 31.895 seconds, while the silver was grabbed by Germany’s Lea Sophie Friedrich and Emma Hinze (31.980 seconds).

Voinova, 28, and Shmelyova, 27, are the silver medal winners of the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in women’s track cycling team sprint competition.

As of today, the Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo — participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports — boasts 12 gold, 20 silver, and 15 bronze medals. Team ROC is currently 5th in the overall medals count.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

Russia at Tokyo-2020

On July 6, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) published an approved list of 335 athletes, who were selected to represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games. The Olympic delegation of Russian athletes in Tokyo includes 185 female and 150 male athletes.

Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.