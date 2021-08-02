Belarus’ Timanovskaya receives Czech Republic’s asylum offer, top diplomat says

PRAGUE, August 2. /TASS/. Belarusian athlete Kristina Timanovskaya has received an offer from Prague to grant her asylum in the Czech Republic, Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek announced on Twitter on Monday.

"The Japanese authorities have just confirmed to us that Belarusian track and field athlete Kristina Timanovskaya had received our asylum offer," he noted. "If she decides to accept it, we will help her as much as possible. The Olympics are not about politics. I am glad that the Czech Republic is acting quickly [in helping the athlete]."

On Sunday, the Belarusian National Olympic Committee (NOC) said that the coaches of the national track and field team had decided to send Timanovskaya back home because of her psychological condition. Earlier, Belarus’ opposition Sports Solidarity Foundation said that Timanovskaya had allegedly been forced to leave Tokyo because of her criticism of the national track and field athletics coaches.

The athlete told Euroradio that she wanted to seek asylum in Europe. In addition, she requested help from the International Olympic Committee via social networks. Timanovskaya claimed she was subject to pressure to leave Japan without her consent.