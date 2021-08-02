Belarus embassy request information about athlete Timanovskaya from Tokyo

TOKYO, August 2. /TASS/. The Belarusian Embassy in Japan has appealed to the Japanese side with a request to provide information about Belarusian athlete Kristina Timanovskaya, reads a statement published on the embassy’s website.

"In light of the information received by the embassy about the situation that unfolded in Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on August 1, 2021 and involved Belarusian citizen Kristina Timanovskaya, Belarusian diplomats arrived at the airport on the same day to study details and provide possible consular and legal assistance. Since the diplomats could not learn details from Japanese representatives, the embassy appealed to the Japanese side with an official request to provide information about the Belarusian citizen. As of 17:00 (local time) on August 2, Timanovskaya has not sought help from the embassy," the statement underlines.

The Belarusian Olympic Committee announced on Sunday that the national athletics coaching staff decided to send Timanovskaya home over her emotional and mental state. It was initially planned that she would take part in 100m and 200m races. The coaching staff decided to nominate Timanovskaya to run in the 4x400m relay after two Belarusian runners were disqualified from participating in the event as there were not enough doping samples. Timanovskaya took to social media to criticize this decision.

Earlier, representatives of the opposition Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation claimed that Timanovskaya was being forcefully removed from Tokyo over her criticism of the Belarusian athletics coaches. Timanovskaya told Euroradio that she would seek asylum in Europe. Besides, she called on the International Olympic Committee to intervene in the situation and provide help. According to Timanovskaya, she was subjected to pressure and was being removed from Japan without her consent.