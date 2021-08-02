Belarus’ National Olympic Committee cooperating with IOC on sprinter’s situation

MINSK, August 2. /TASS/. Belarus’ National Olympic Committee (NOC) is keeping an eye on the situation around track and field athlete Kristina Timanovskaya, cooperating with the Tokyo Olympics Organizing Committee and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the country’s NOC said in a statement on Monday.

"Belarus’ NOC is carefully monitoring the situation, working in close contact with the Games’ Organizing Committee and the International Olympic Committee," the statement reads.

According to the document, the NOC is ready to continue protecting Belarusian athletes from any kind of discrimination if there is any.

Timanovskaya has arrived at the Polish embassy in Japan, eyewitnesses told TASS.

On Sunday, Belarus’ National Olympic Committee announced that the national track and field team coaches had decided to send Timanovskaya back home due to her psychological condition. She was supposed to take part in the 100m and 200m race events. Two Belarusian female runners were suspended from the 4x400 relay for failing to undergo the requisite number of doping tests and the coaches moved to engage Timanovskaya, who lashed out at the decision on her social media.

Belarus’ opposition Sports Solidarity Foundation said that Timanovskaya was being forced to leave Tokyo because of her criticism of the national track and field team’s coaches. The athlete told Euroradio that she intended to seek asylum in Europe. She also asked the International Olympic Committee for help via social media. According to the athlete, she is facing pressure and attempts to force her to leave Japan.