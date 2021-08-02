IOC to look into sprinter’s situation before taking action against Belarus — spokesman

TOKYO, August 2. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is looking into the situation around Belarusian athlete Kristina Timanovskaya and has no plans to impose sanctions on Belarus’ National Olympic Committee before understanding the full picture, IOC Spokesman Mark Adams told reporters.

Belarus’ National Olympic Committee announced on August 1 that the national track and field team coaches had decided to send Timanovskaya back home due to her psychological condition. She was supposed to take part in the 100m and 200m race events. Two Belarusian female runners were suspended from the 4x400 relay for failing to undergo the requisite number of doping tests and the coaches moved to engage Timanovskaya, who lashed out at the decision on her social media.

"Eleven hours or twelve hours after the event, the first thing we need to do is check that she’s okay, ask her what she wants and work on that in terms of who was with her, what happened, where, when," Adams said at a briefing. According to him, there are a lot of conflicting claims, "so we want to be absolutely clear about what has happened." "She talked to the police at the airport. If there is a criminal matter, then that is a matter for the police," the IOC spokesman added.

"We’ve asked them [Belarus’ National Olympic Committee - TASS] for their full report, and we will look at it, we will study it and decide whether we think that further action needs to be taken. As you can see, in the past year we’ve taken quite a lot of action against the Belarusian NOC, so we need to look at what they tell us and try to get an idea of what’s been going on before we take any further action," Adams pointed out.

Earlier, Belarus’ opposition Sports Solidarity Foundation said that Timanovskaya was being forced to leave Tokyo because of her criticism of the national track and field team’s coaches. The athlete told Euroradio that she intended to seek asylum in Europe. She also asked the International Olympic Committee for help via social media. According to Adams, Timanovskaya spent the night at a hotel in Tokyo’s Haneda Airport where she spoke to IOC officials.