Japanese government looking into situation involving Belarusian athlete Timanovskaya

TOKYO, August 2. /TASS/. The Japanese government is looking into the situation involving Belarusian athlete Kristina Timanovskaya, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters at a news conference on Monday.

"She is currently safe. Timanovskaya is in talks with the relevant authorities. We are cooperating with them too and will respond to the situation appropriately," he said.

According to the International Olympic Committee, Timanovskaya spent last night at a hotel in the airport.

On Sunday, the Belarusian National Olympic Committee (NOC) said that the coaches of the national track and field team had decided to send Timanovskaya back home because of her psychological condition. Earlier, Belarus’ opposition Sports Solidarity Foundation said that Timanovskaya had allegedly been forced to leave Tokyo due to her criticism of the national track and field athletics coaches.

She told Euroradio that she wanted to seek asylum in Europe. In addition, she requested help from the International Olympic Committee via social networks. Timanovskaya claimed she was subject to pressure to leave Japan without her consent.