Russian shooter Kamensky qualifies for Olympic final in men's 50m rifle three positions

TOKYO, August 2. /TASS/. Team ROC's Sergei Kamensky has qualified for the final in the men's 50m rifle three position final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Kamensky’s shooting earned him the top spot in the qualification with 1,183 points. Eight top shooters are through to the final which will take place later today.

Kamesnky already won the bronze medal together with Yulia Karimova in the mixed 10m air rifle event.

Kamensky, 33, is a silver medalist at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics (2016). He has two world championship victories (2018), two European Games gold medals (2019) as well as seven golds at European championships.

The Tokyo Olympics will wrap up on August 8.