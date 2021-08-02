Russian wrestler Evloev through to semifinals of Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, August 2. /TASS/. Team ROC's Musa Evloev has defeated Hungary’s Alex Szoke in the quarterfinals of men’s Greco-Roman 97 kg event at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

In the semifinals, he will face the winner of the match between G'Angelo Hancock of the United States and Polish wrestler Tadeusz Michalik.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

Russia at Tokyo 2020

On July 6, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) published an approved list of 335 athletes, who were selected to represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games. The Olympic delegation of Russian athletes in Tokyo includes 185 female and 150 male athletes.

These Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. Likewise, the national anthem of Russia has been barred due to the sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.