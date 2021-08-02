Olympic Organizational Committee, IOC examine Timanovskaya’s intentions — Foreign Ministry

TOKYO, August 2. /TASS/. The Tokyo Olympics Organizational Committee and the International Olympic Committee examine intentions of Belarusian athlete Kristina Timanovskaya, who failed to depart from Japan despite the demand of the Belarusian National team, Japanese Foreign Ministry announced Monday.

"We know that the Organizational Committee, the IOC and other responsible organizations are currently taking a number of measures, including confirmation of intentions of this person. We know that Timanovskaya is in safety now. She cooperates with the responsible bodies and engages in discussions. The government of Japan also cooperates with these interested organizations and will continue taking proper measures in the future," the Ministry said.

The IOC also stated that it examined the situation and would not impose any sanctions against the National Olympic Committee of Belarus before obtaining the full picture of the case, IOC spokesman Mark Adams said.

On Sunday night, Kristina Timanovskaya was at the police station in the Haneda airport. However, later the police claimed that the athlete was not at the station, without disclosing when she left. Timanovskaya entered the police station, accompanied by at least one organizational Olympics employee. In the 12 following hours, nobody exited the station via public exits except for police officers. It is possible that the police took Timanovskaya via a service exit that leads to the airport’s interior.

According to the IOC, Timanovskaya spent the night at the airport’s hotel.

On Sunday, the National Olympic Committee of Belarus announced its decision to send Timanovskaya home over her emotional and psychological state.

The opposition Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation claimed that Timanovskaya was being forcefully taken from Tokyo over her criticism of the Belarusian athletes trainers’ headquarters. Timanovskaya claimed her intent to ask for shelter in Europe. Besides, she called in the social media on the International Olympic Committee to intervene in the situation and provide assistance. According to Timanovskaya, she was subjected to pressure and is being taken from Japan without her consent.