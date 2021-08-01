Tokyo 2020 says working with IOC on situation around Belarus’ Timanovskaya

TOKYO, August 1. /TASS/. The Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee told TASS on Sunday it is working jointly with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on the situation around Belarusian track and field athlete Kristina Timanovskaya.

"Tokyo 2020 is aware of these news reports, and we are working with the IOC to see more clarifications," it said.

Belarus’ National Olympic Committee (NOC) said earlier on Sunday that the coaches of the national track and field team had decided to send Timanovskaya back home because of her psychological condition. She was supposed to take part in the 100m and 200m race events. Two Belarusian female runners were suspended from a 4x400 relay race due to insufficient number of doping samples and the coaches took a decision to engage Timanovskaya, who criticized the decision in social networks.

The IOC told TASS it was aware of the media reports about Timanovskaya and had asked Belarus’ NOC for clarifications.

Earlier, Belarus’ opposition Sports Solidarity Fund said that Timanovskaya was allegedly forced to leave Tokyo because of her critical remarks in respect of the national track and field athletics coaches.

She told Euroradio she wants to seek asylum in Europe. Apart from that, she asked help from the International Olympic Committee via social networks. She claimed she was subject to pressure to leave Japan without her consent.