Team ROC wins 7 medals on Day 9 of Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, August 1. /TASS/. The Russian national team of athletes finished in the 5th place of the overall medal standings after Day 9 of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in the Japanese capital of Tokyo, which kicked off on July 23.

The Russian team of athletes at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo won one gold, four silver and two bronze medals on Sunday.

Tennis players Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Andrey Rublev won Olympic gold beating their fellow citizens Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev in the mixed doubles finals. The latter two won silver medals. Another silver went to Kirill Borodachev, Anton Borodachev, Vladislav Mylnikov and Timur Safin in the men’s foil fencing event. Two more silver medals were won by tennis player Karen Khachanov and gymnast Anastasia Ilyankova (women’s uneven bars event).

The bronze medals for the ROC Team was clinched by boxer Imam Khataev (men’s 81kg category) and Andrei Zamkovoy (men’s 69kg).

In all, 25 sets of medals were contested on Sunday.

Team ROC is fifth in the overall medal standings, with 12 gold, 19 silver, and 13 bronze medals. The medal standings are topped by China (23-13-13). It is followed by the United States (20-23-16), and Japan (17-5-9).

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

Russia at Tokyo-2020

On July 6, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) published an approved list of 335 athletes, who were selected to represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games. The Olympic delegation of Russian athletes in Tokyo includes 185 female and 150 male athletes.

Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.