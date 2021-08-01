Russia’s Pavlyuchenkova, Rublev claim gold in tennis mixed doubles at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, August 1. /TASS/. Russian tennis players Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Andrey Rublev beat their compatriots Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev in the mixed doubles final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Pavlyuchenkova and Rublev triumphed 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 13-11 in the final, clinching the gold medals for the first time in tennis mixed doubles. The bronze medals went to Australia’s Ashleigh Barty and John Peers from Australia.

The team from Russia ranks fifth in the medals standings at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games with 12 gold, 19 silver and 13 bronze medals. China’s national squad is in the lead with 23 gold, 14 silver and 13 bronze medals followed by the United States (20-21-16) and Japan (17-5-9).

The Tokyo Olympic Games will end on August 8.

Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem due to international sanctions against Russian sports. The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.