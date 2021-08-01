Russian fencers take silver in men’s foil team event at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, August 1. /TASS/. The team of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) clinched the silver medals in the men’s foil fencing event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games on Sunday.

In the final, the team from Russia comprising Kirill Borodachev, Anton Borodachev, Vladislav Mylnikov and Timur Safin lost to the French squad 28-45. The bronze medals went to the US squad that beat the team from Japan (45-31).

The team from Russia ranks fifth in the medals standings at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games with 12 gold, 18 silver and 13 bronze medals. China’s national squad is in the lead with 23 gold, 14 silver and 13 bronze medals followed by the United States (20-21-16) and Japan (17-5-9).

The Tokyo Olympic Games will end on August 8.

Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem due to international sanctions against Russian sports. The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.