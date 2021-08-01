Russia’s Ilyankova wins silver in women’s uneven bars event at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, August 1. /TASS/. Russian gymnast Anastasia Ilyankova won the silver medal in the women’s uneven bars event at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Russian gymnast scored 14.833 points. The gold medal went to Nina Derwael from Belgium (15.200) while Sunisa Lee from the United States grabbed bronze (14.500).

The team from Russia ranks fifth in the medals standings at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games with 11 gold, 17 silver and 13 bronze medals. China’s national squad is in the lead with 23 gold, 14 silver and 13 bronze medals followed by the United States (20-21-16) and Japan (17-5-9).

The Tokyo Olympic Games will end on August 8.

Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem due to international sanctions against Russian sports. The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.