Russia’s Khachanov wins silver in men’s singles tennis final of Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, August 1. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov won the silver the medal in the men’s singles final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games on Sunday.

In the Olympic final, the 25-year-old Russian tennis player lost to Alexander Zverev from Germany 3-6, 1-6.

The team of Russian athletes ranks fifth in the medal count at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with 11 gold, 16 silver and 13 bronze medals. China’s national squad is in the lead with 23 gold, 14 silver and 13 bronze medals followed by the United States (20-21-14) and Japan (17-5-8).

The Tokyo Olympic Games will end on August 8.

Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem due to international sanctions against Russian sports. The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.