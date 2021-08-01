Russia’s Zamkovoi clinches bronze in men’s under 69kg boxing event at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, August 1. /TASS/. Russian boxer Andrei Zamkovoi took home the bronze medal in the men’s under 69 kg weight category event at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Sunday.

In the semi-final, the 34-year-old Russian boxer lost to Cuba’s Roniel Iglesias by the referees’ unanimous decision (0-5).

The boxing rules at the Olympics do not stipulate a bout for the third place and the boxers who lose in the semi-final get the bronze medals.

The team of Russian athletes ranks fifth in the medal count at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with 11 gold, 16 silver and 13 bronze medals. China’s national squad is in the lead with 23 gold, 14 silver and 13 bronze medals followed by the United States (20-21-14) and Japan (17-5-8).

The Tokyo Olympic Games will end on August 8.

Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem due to international sanctions against Russian sports. The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.