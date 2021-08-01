Accusations against Russian athletes stem from team’s successes at Tokyo Olympics - ROC

TOKYO, August 1. /TASS/. Accusations against Russian athletes performing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stem from their successful results at the Olympic tournament, President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov said at a press conference on Sunday.

Head of the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) Travis Tygart claimed in an email on July 31 that the sanctions imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against Russian sports were a farce and the situation with doping in Russia had not changed for the better.

"The cause of accusations is absolutely clear - the successful performance by Russian athletes at these Olympic Games," the ROC chief said.

"Most speakers on this issue presumed that our athletes would not have been able to perform without doping. However, our athletes have proven the opposite by their results. This is the best response to these allegations," the head of the Russian Olympic Committee stressed.

Russian athletes never allow themselves to make such comments, Pozdnyakov said. "The fact that our athletes never engage in such comments is the cause for our pride because the level of our athletes is higher," Pozdnyakov pointed out.

Unsubstantiated claims by some foreign athletes indicate their low expert level, the ROC chief said.

IOC Representative in the World Anti-Doping Agency Nenad Lalovic told TASS on Sunday that the International Olympic Committee will discuss the statement by the USADA chief who claimed that the WADA sanctions against Russian sports were a farce.

On Friday, Russian swimmer Evgeny Rylov won the gold medal for the 200m backstroke event at the Tokyo Olympics. Ryan Murphy of the United States who finished second told reporters that the race "probably wasn't clean." Later on, he explained, however, that he did not mean a specific swim, adding that he was talking about the general situation in the International Swimming Federation.

As of now, the Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo - participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports - boasts 11 gold, 15 silver and 12 bronze medals. Team ROC is currently in 5th place in the overall medals count.