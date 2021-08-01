Russian fencers get into men’s foil team final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, August 1. /TASS/. The team of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in men’s foil fencing advanced to the final of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games on Sunday.

In the semi-final, the team from Russia comprising Kirill Borodachev, Anton Borodachev, Vladislav Mylnikov and Timur Safin beat the US national squad 45:41. In the Olympic final that will be held later on Sunday, the Russian athletes will face off the French team.

Teams from Russia won the Olympic gold in men's foil fencing competitions twice - in Atlanta in 1996, and in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. The Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo is participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports.