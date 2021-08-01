Coach praises Russian swimmers’ Olympic performance

TOKYO, August 1. /TASS/. Swimmers from Russia performed greatly at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, winning two gold, two silver and one bronze medal, head coach Sergei Chepik said on Sunday.

Yevgeny Rylov won two gold medals in men’s 100m and 200m backstroke competition. One silver and one bronze went to Kliment Kolesnikov (men’s 100m backstroke and 100m freestyle). Besides, Russian swimmers (Martin Malyutin, Ivan Girev, Evgeny Rylov and Mikhail Dovgalyuk) won silver medals in the 4x200m freestyle relay.

"The entire team gets solid five out of five. We had no gold medals in swimming for 25 years, and now we have two, plus two silver and one bronze. We lost another bronze in a tough competition," Chepik said, commenting on the results of the Olympic swimming program, which ends on Sunday.

Meanwhile, President of the Russian Swimming Federation Vladimir Salnikov said the ROC swimming team deserves a mark of four out of five.

"This Olympic games can in no way be described as a failure, although we could have done better. I would give [swimmers] four out of five," he said.

A total of 36 medal sets were at the stake in Olympic swimming competitions.

As of today, the Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo - participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports - boasts 11 gold, 15 silver and 12 bronze medals. Team ROC is currently in 5th place in the overall medals count.