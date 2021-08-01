Russian boxer Khataev wins Olympic bronze in men’s 81kg category

TOKYO, August 1. /TASS/. Russian boxer Imam Khataev lost to Benjamin Whittaker of the United Kingdom in the semifinal of the Olympic tournament in men’s 81kg (light heavy) category on Sunday, settling for bronze.

The UK athlete won 1-4 by jury decision and will advance to the competition’s final, scheduled for August 4.

Khataev, 26, is a two-time champion of Russia (2019, 2020).

The Russian told reporters after the seminfinal he was ending his career as amateur boxer.

"I will compete with professionals. I think, I’m ending [my amateur career]," he said.

The format of the Olympic competition does not envisage a bout for the third place, and those who lost in the semifinal receive the Olympic bronze. Overall, 13 sets of medals are up for grabs in boxing - eight for men and five for women.

As of today, the Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo - participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports - boasts 11 gold, 15 silver and 12 bronze medals. Team ROC is currently in 5th place in the overall medals count. China’s team ranks first with 22 gold, 13 silver and 12 bronze medals. It is followed by the United States (19-20-13) and Japan (17-5-8). The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will end on August 8.