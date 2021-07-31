Russian diplomat sees Western media coverage of ROC Team performance in Tokyo as hysteria

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Western media demonstrate ‘real hysteria’ when covering the participation of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC)’s team in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said in her Telegram channel on Saturday.

"I read and watch western media. They are in real hysteria about the Russian participation in the Tokyo Olympics. They are trembling with rage about everything: about medals won by our athletes and about uniforms they wear, about people’s support for our team and about Russian symbols on t-shirts of our journalists," Zakharova wrote.

After eight days of competitions, the Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo - participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports - boasts 11 gold, 15 silver and 11 bronze medals. Team ROC is currently 4th in the overall medals count. China’s team ranks first with 21 gold, 12 silver and 12 bronze medals. It is followed by Japan (17-5-8) and the United States (16-17-12).

The Tokyo Olympics will end on August 8.