Team ROC wins three medals on Day 8 of Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, July 31. /TASS/. Russian athletes won one gold, one silver and one bronze medal on Day 8 of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

On Saturday, Russian sabre fencers won the gold medals in the women’s team event. In the final competition, Team ROC represented by Sofya Velikaya, Sofia Pozdnyakova, Olga Nikitina and Svetlana Sheveleva beat France 45-41.

Yulia Zykova won the silver medal in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions event, while Yulia Karimova clinched bronze.

As of today, the Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo - participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports - boasts 11 gold, 15 silver and 11 bronze medals. Team ROC is currently in 4th place in the overall medals count. China’s team ranks first with 21 gold, 12 silver and 12 bronze medals. It is followed by Japan (17-5-8) and the United States (16-17-12).

The Tokyo Olympics will end on August 8.