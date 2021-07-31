Team ROC wins gold in women’s sabre fencing team event at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, July 31. /TASS/. Russian sabre fencers have won the gold medals in the women’s team event at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

In the final, Team ROC beat France 45-41. It is represented by Sofya Velikaya, Sofia Pozdnyakova, Olga Nikitina and Svetlana Sheveleva. The South Korean team clinched bronze beating Italy (45-42).

As of today, the Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo - participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports - boasts 11 gold, 15 silver and 11 bronze medals. Team ROC is currently in 4th place in the overall medals count. China’s team ranks first with 21 gold, 12 silver and 12 bronze medals. It is followed by Japan (17-5-8) and the United States (16-17-12).

The Tokyo Olympics will end on August 8.